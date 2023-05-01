CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.