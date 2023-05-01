CGI Group (TSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI Group to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.31 billion.

