ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ChampionX by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 3,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

