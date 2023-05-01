ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
ChampionX Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
ChampionX Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ChampionX by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 3,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
Read More
