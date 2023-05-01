Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

