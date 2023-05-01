Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

CHKP stock traded down $6.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,181.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $675,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

