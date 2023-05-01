Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

CHKP stock traded down $8.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

