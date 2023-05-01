Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Chiba Bank Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
