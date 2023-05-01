China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 2,242,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
About China Oilfield Services
