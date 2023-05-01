Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,077.29

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,077.29 and last traded at $2,062.92, with a volume of 111958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,067.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,660.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,568.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

