Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

