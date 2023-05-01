Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Bradley C. Irwin Sells 8,000 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.66. 2,621,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 98.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

