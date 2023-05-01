CIBC Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$62.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.56.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIF stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$52.36. 60,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,442. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$38.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3415424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.