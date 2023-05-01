Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. 228,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.67. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 8,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $301,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,865,872.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

