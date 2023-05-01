Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 2,331.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,179,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $483,621.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,657.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,118.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $483,621.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,657.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 79,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.67. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

