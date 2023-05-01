Citigroup Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $315.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on META. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

