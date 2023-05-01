CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 282,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,808,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,906 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

