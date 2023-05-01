CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $239.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

