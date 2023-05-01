Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 275,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock valued at $721,829. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.61. 32,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

