Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Head to Head Analysis

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Cistera Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.66 $12.50 million $2.80 15.86 Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cistera Networks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Climb Global Solutions and Cistera Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Climb Global Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Climb Global Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Climb Global Solutions is more favorable than Cistera Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Cistera Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 4.11% 23.22% 6.46% Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Cistera Networks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise and small business communications solutions. It focuses on blending powerful application infrastructure to deliver the benefits of voice, video and data convergence to the end-users. The company offers educational, healthcare, finance and government products. Cistera Networks was founded by Gregory Thomas Royal & Cynthia A. Garr on April 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

