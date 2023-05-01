Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY23 guidance at $4.05-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.05-$4.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

