Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.67

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.67 and last traded at $167.64, with a volume of 355445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.