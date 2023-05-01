CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

CNA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.76. 187,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,419. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

