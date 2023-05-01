Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.66.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

CCEP opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.