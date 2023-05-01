Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.24

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 82762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after acquiring an additional 460,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 333,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,720,000 after acquiring an additional 476,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

