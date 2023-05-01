Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 3430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.22) to GBX 2,545 ($31.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.47) to GBX 2,500 ($31.22) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.10) to GBX 2,350 ($29.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,125 ($26.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,700 ($33.72) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

