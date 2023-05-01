Coin98 Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Coin98 has a total market cap of $107.64 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00027528 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010072 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

