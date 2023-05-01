Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $101,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.36. 551,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,807. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

