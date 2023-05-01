Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $158,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,630,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.72. 641,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,503. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

