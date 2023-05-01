Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $237 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,445 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $236,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 633,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,380. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

