Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $103,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $469.18. 477,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

