COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Down 2%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.99. 94,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 50,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

