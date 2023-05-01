Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,218,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 3,548,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $3.90.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Featured Stories

