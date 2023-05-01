Conflux 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112.89 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $854.12 million and $112.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,577.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00306645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00534938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00067703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00410150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,693,147 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,603,186.545892 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30812965 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $104,537,364.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.