Conflux Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Conflux has a total market cap of $836.83 million and $124.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,054.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00307691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00543486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00068020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00414345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,760,649 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,603,186.545892 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30812965 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $104,537,364.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.