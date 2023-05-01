CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CONMED Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $125.57 on Friday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get CONMED alerts:

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.