CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

