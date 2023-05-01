ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 4th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $59,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

