Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,953.66. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $2,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,808.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,662.12.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.92% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

