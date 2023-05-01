Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,000.01

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,000.01 and last traded at $1,990.00, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,953.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNSWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,808.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,662.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 65.92%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

