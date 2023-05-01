Contrasting First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First National pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get First National alerts:

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $56.86 million 1.60 $16.80 million $2.69 5.39 Merchants Bancorp $606.77 million 1.65 $219.72 million $4.52 5.13

This table compares First National and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First National and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

First National currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.28%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 26.18% 16.49% 1.22% Merchants Bancorp 31.11% 24.59% 1.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats First National on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary. It offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products, and letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.