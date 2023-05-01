Contrasting TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TPG pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Value Line has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 22.07% 8.05% Value Line 44.49% 22.20% 13.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

12.9% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPG and Value Line’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 4.44 -$56.24 million ($0.20) -143.89 Value Line $40.53 million 10.64 $23.82 million $1.88 24.31

Value Line has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TPG has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPG and Value Line, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 10 3 0 2.23 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG currently has a consensus target price of $35.69, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Value Line.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

