Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
CRF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 700,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,935. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $12.09.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 19.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
Featured Articles
