Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

CRF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 700,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,935. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 19.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

