Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

CRVS stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

