Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93.45 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $93.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.22 or 0.00039246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.