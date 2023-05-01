Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 114,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 167,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BASE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $680.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $396,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

