Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

