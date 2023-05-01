CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 123,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,217. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

