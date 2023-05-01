CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,561. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

