CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.49. 1,766,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

