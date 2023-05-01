CPA Asset Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

